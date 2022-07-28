Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

