Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

