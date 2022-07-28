Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 6.7 %

TXN stock opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

