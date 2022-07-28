Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.43.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.