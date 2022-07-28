The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,343 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.