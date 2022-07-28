The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 4th Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Shares of PG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.