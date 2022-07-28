The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Loraine Woodhouse Purchases 49,136 Shares

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).
The Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.3 %
RTN opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.59) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.44. The company has a market cap of £371.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95.40 ($1.15).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
