The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $182.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $257,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $110,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

