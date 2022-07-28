The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $10,477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $182.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

