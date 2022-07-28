The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

