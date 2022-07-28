TheStreet Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($11.86). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.