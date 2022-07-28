TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 679,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 125,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

