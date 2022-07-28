Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 7,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,402,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,043.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

