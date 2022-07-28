Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 7,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,402,500.
Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.
First Majestic Silver Trading Up 6.0 %
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,043.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
