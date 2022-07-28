Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$31.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.09.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.96.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 364.00%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

