Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.