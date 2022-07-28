Robert W. Baird Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 29,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

