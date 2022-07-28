Robert W. Baird Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.
TransUnion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 29,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64.
Insider Transactions at TransUnion
In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransUnion
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
