TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $87.69

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.69, but opened at $76.46. TransUnion shares last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 16,521 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.