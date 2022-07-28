Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 4,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,362,176.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 980,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $523.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading

