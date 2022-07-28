TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.01. TrueBlue shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 2,183 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue Stock Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

See Also

