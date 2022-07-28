Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 6,056 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,472,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $11,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

