Truist Financial Corp Has $380,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NML. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 154,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NML opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

