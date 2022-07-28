Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,897 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

HACK stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

