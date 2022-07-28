Truist Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,760.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,320.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

