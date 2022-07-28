Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $374.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

