U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Activity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. Insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -355.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

