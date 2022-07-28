UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) Insider Acquires £103,675.77 in Stock

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Sanderson bought 942,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £103,675.77 ($124,910.57).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

LON UKOG opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. UK Oil & Gas PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

