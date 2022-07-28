Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,496.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,496 ($42.12) and last traded at GBX 3,493.44 ($42.09), with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,492 ($42.07).

Ultra Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,356.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,227.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,712.77.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

