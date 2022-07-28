Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €5.50 ($5.61) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 15th.

UN01 stock opened at €6.08 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 12-month low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.21 and its 200 day moving average is €25.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

