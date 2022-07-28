United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

