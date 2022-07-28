United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

