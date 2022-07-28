V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VFC opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

