Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Vectrus

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vectrus news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vectrus by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 325,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.