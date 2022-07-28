Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $141,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 136.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 406,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 501.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 290,293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 37.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.