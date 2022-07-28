Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

