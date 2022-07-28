Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

