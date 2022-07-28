Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

