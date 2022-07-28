Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $287.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

