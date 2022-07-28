Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile



Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

