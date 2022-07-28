Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

