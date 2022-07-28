Versor Investments LP Buys 1,600 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $169.09 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($11.86). Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

