Versor Investments LP Buys 3,845 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

