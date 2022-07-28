Versor Investments LP Buys 6,361 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Western Digital by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

