Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 13,652 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

