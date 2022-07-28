Versor Investments LP Has $532,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $151.27 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

