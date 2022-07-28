Versor Investments LP Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.32 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.