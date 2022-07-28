Versor Investments LP Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

