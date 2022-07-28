Versor Investments LP Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $643.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

