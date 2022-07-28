Versor Investments LP Has $566,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.