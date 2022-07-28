Versor Investments LP Has $568,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.