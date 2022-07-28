Versor Investments LP Has $583,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

